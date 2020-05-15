Austra, Ren Harvieu und Helgen

Hier stellen wir aktuelle CDs von Singer-Songwritern, Jazz- und Weltmusikern mit Hintergrundinformationen vor. Darin enthalten die CD der Woche: "Tolyqyn" der gleichnamigen Band.
We got struck by lightning
Stu Larsen
CD: Marigold
It's amazing
Austra
CD: HiRUDiN
I wish I knew
Forest Blakk
CD: I wish I knew
Without him
Margaret Glaspy
CD: Devotion
Ditch
Tolyqyn
CD: Tolyqyn
Prison cell
Tolyqyn
CD: Tolyqyn
Yarará
Malena Zavala
CD: La Yarará
Lifeguard
Nahko and Medicine for the People
CD: Nahko and Medicine for the People
Alexandra
Laura Marling
Song for our Daughter
Woran hat es gelegen
Helgen
CD: Woran hat es gelegen
This is our love
Ren Harvieu
CD: Revel in the Drama