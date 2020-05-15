  1. SWR
Tandem Musik

Austra, Ren Harvieu und Helgen

Stand
MODERATOR/IN
Fabian Elsäßer
REDAKTEUR/IN
Bettina Stender
AUTOR/IN
Luigi Lauer (CD der Woche)

Bewältigung einer toxischen Beziehung, Genesungsgesang und Musik gegen den Machbarkeitswahn

Hier stellen wir aktuelle CDs von Singer-Songwritern, Jazz- und Weltmusikern mit Hintergrundinformationen vor. Darin enthalten die CD der Woche: "Tolyqyn" der gleichnamigen Band.

We got struck by lightning
Stu Larsen
CD: Marigold

It's amazing
Austra
CD: HiRUDiN

I wish I knew
Forest Blakk
CD: I wish I knew

Without him
Margaret Glaspy
CD: Devotion

Ditch
Tolyqyn
CD: Tolyqyn

Prison cell
Tolyqyn
CD: Tolyqyn

Yarará
Malena Zavala
CD: La Yarará

Lifeguard
Nahko and Medicine for the People
CD: Nahko and Medicine for the People

Alexandra
Laura Marling
Song for our Daughter

Woran hat es gelegen
Helgen
CD: Woran hat es gelegen

This is our love
Ren Harvieu
CD: Revel in the Drama

