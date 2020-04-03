  1. SWR
Musik

Hanne Boel, Herr D.K., Laila Biali

Stand
MODERATOR/IN
Moritz Chelius

Kraftvolle Reife, den Hintergrund beleuchten, wunderschöne Dinge aus Staub

Hier stellen wir aktuelle CDs von Singer-Songwritern, Jazz- und Weltmusikern mit Hintergrundinformationen vor.

Musiktitel

So alive
Jonathan Wilson
CD: Dixie blur

Me & my girlfriend
Malia
CD: The garden of Eve

Mirrors & smoke
Hanne Boel
CD: Between dark & daylight

C'est si bon
Thomas Dutronc feat. Iggy Pop & Diana Krall
CD: Frenchy

Close your eyes
Awa Ly
CD: Safe and sound

Come away with me
Awa Ly
CD: Safe and sound

Viel hier
Herr D.K.
CD: Beleuchtet den Hintergrund

The hell outta here
Dr. Will
CD: I want my money back

Sugar
Laila Biali
CD: Out of dust

The way that I love you
Passenger
CD: The way that I love you

Joanne
Lisa Bassenge
CD: Mothers

Moritz Chelius