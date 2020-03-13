Nathaniel Rateliff, Ntjam Rosie, Whitest Boy Alive

Hier stellen wir aktuelle CDs von Singer-Songwritern, Jazz- und Weltmusikern mit Hintergrundinformationen vor. Darin enthalten ist die CD der Woche: "Can you smell the rain" von Nils Kercher

Musiktitel

The great city

Viktoria Tolstoy

CD: Stations



You need me

Nathaniel Rateliff

CD: And it’s still alright



Die Dunkelheit hat keine Farben

Violetta Parisini

CD: Alles bleibt



La la la la la

Ätna

CD: Made by desire



Can you smell the rain

Nils Kercher

CD: Can you smell the rain



Time to shed our skins

Nils Kercher

CD: Can you smell the rain



Head high

Robin McKelle

CD: Alterations



Restless

CocoRosie

CD: Put the Shine On



Serious

The Whitest Boy Alive

CD: Serious



I must stop eating chocolate

Kadri Voorand with Mihkel Mälgand

CD: In Duo with Mihkel Mälgand



All my life

Ntjam Rosie

CD: Family & friends