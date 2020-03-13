  1. SWR
  2. SWR2
  3. Leben & Gesellschaft

Musik

Nathaniel Rateliff, Ntjam Rosie, Whitest Boy Alive

Stand
MODERATOR/IN
Frauke Oppenberg

Hier stellen wir aktuelle CDs von Singer-Songwritern, Jazz- und Weltmusikern mit Hintergrundinformationen vor. Darin enthalten ist die CD der Woche: "Can you smell the rain" von Nils Kercher

Musiktitel

The great city
Viktoria Tolstoy
CD: Stations

You need me
Nathaniel Rateliff
CD: And it’s still alright

Die Dunkelheit hat keine Farben
Violetta Parisini
CD: Alles bleibt

La la la la la
Ätna
CD: Made by desire

Can you smell the rain
Nils Kercher
CD: Can you smell the rain

Time to shed our skins
Nils Kercher
CD: Can you smell the rain

Head high
Robin McKelle
CD: Alterations

Restless
CocoRosie
CD: Put the Shine On

Serious
The Whitest Boy Alive
CD: Serious

I must stop eating chocolate
Kadri Voorand with Mihkel Mälgand
CD: In Duo with Mihkel Mälgand

All my life
Ntjam Rosie
CD: Family & friends

Zur Startseite der Sendung
Stand
MODERATOR/IN
Frauke Oppenberg