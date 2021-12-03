Musik – Neues aus Pop und Jazz aus aller Welt

  1. SWR
Hier stellen wir aktuelle internationale Alben und Singles aus den Genres Pop und Jazz vor. Darin: Das Album der Woche: Deep Throat Choir – In Order To Know You vorgestellt von Luigi Lauer 

Musiktitel

Nothing's ever gonna be good enough
Miles Kane feat. Corinne Bailey Rae
Album: Nothing's ever gonna be good enough

Himalaya
Albert Luxus
Album: YinYin

Chega mais
Céu
Album: Um gosto de sol

Reflections on a grey dawn
Sea Wolf
Album: Witchknife

Alchemilla
Deep Throat Choir
Album: In order to know you

Lighter
Deep Throat Choir
Album: In order to know you

Sieh mich an
Levin Goes Lightly
Album: Rot

Telephone girl
Fieh
Album: Telephone girl

Bay undz in eyrope
Daniel Kahn
Album: Word beggar

Volvere mañana
Taggy Matcher feat. Alexandra Charry
Album: Push push

