Musik – Neues aus Pop und Jazz aus aller Welt

Hier stellen wir aktuelle internationale Alben und Singles aus den Genres Pop und Jazz vor. Darin: Das Album der Woche: Deep Throat Choir – In Order To Know You vorgestellt von Luigi Lauer
Musiktitel
Nothing's ever gonna be good enough
Miles Kane feat. Corinne Bailey Rae
Album: Nothing's ever gonna be good enough
Himalaya
Albert Luxus
Album: YinYin
Chega mais
Céu
Album: Um gosto de sol
Reflections on a grey dawn
Sea Wolf
Album: Witchknife
Alchemilla
Deep Throat Choir
Album: In order to know you
Lighter
Deep Throat Choir
Album: In order to know you
Sieh mich an
Levin Goes Lightly
Album: Rot
Telephone girl
Fieh
Album: Telephone girl
Bay undz in eyrope
Daniel Kahn
Album: Word beggar
Volvere mañana
Taggy Matcher feat. Alexandra Charry
Album: Push push