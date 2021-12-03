Musik – Neues aus Pop und Jazz aus aller Welt

Hier stellen wir aktuelle internationale Alben und Singles aus den Genres Pop und Jazz vor. Darin: Das Album der Woche: Deep Throat Choir – In Order To Know You vorgestellt von Luigi Lauer

Musiktitel

Nothing's ever gonna be good enough

Miles Kane feat. Corinne Bailey Rae

Album: Nothing's ever gonna be good enough



Himalaya

Albert Luxus

Album: YinYin



Chega mais

Céu

Album: Um gosto de sol



Reflections on a grey dawn

Sea Wolf

Album: Witchknife



Alchemilla

Deep Throat Choir

Album: In order to know you



Lighter

Deep Throat Choir

Album: In order to know you



Sieh mich an

Levin Goes Lightly

Album: Rot



Telephone girl

Fieh

Album: Telephone girl



Bay undz in eyrope

Daniel Kahn

Album: Word beggar



Volvere mañana

Taggy Matcher feat. Alexandra Charry

Album: Push push