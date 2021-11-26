Damon Albarn, Wolfgang Müller, Dino Brandão

Hier stellen wir aktuelle internationale Alben und Singles aus den Genres Pop und Jazz vor. Darin: Das Album der Woche: Albert Luxus - Yin Yin vorgestellt von Luigi Lauer

Album der Woche: YinYin von Albert Luxus

Musiktitel

Bouncy Castle

Dino Brandão

Album: Bouncy Castle (EP)



Here’s The Thing

Courtney Barnett

Album: Things Take Time, Take Time



See mitten im Wald

Wolfgang Müller

Album: Die Nacht ist vorbei



End Of The Road (Against The Machine)

Noga Erez

Album: KIDS (Against The Machine)



YinYin

Albert Luxus

Album: YinYin



Sibirisches Eis

Albert Luxus

Album: YinYin



Once Twice Melody (radio edit)

Beach House

Album: Once Twice Melody I



Miracle Mile

Houndmouth

Album: Good For You



Bed I Made (ft. Alessia Cara)

Allen Stone

Album: Apart



Dinner Date

Joan AAPW/Tony Allen/Dave Okumu

Album: The Solution Is Restless



The Tower Of Montevideo

Damon Albarn

Album: The Nearer the Fountain the More Pure the Stream Flows