SWR2 Tandem

Damon Albarn, Wolfgang Müller, Dino Brandão

Hier stellen wir aktuelle internationale Alben und Singles aus den Genres Pop und Jazz vor. Darin: Das Album der Woche: Albert Luxus - Yin Yin vorgestellt von Luigi Lauer 

Album der Woche: YinYin von Albert Luxus

Musiktitel

Bouncy Castle
Dino Brandão
Album: Bouncy Castle (EP)

Here’s The Thing
Courtney Barnett
Album: Things Take Time, Take Time

See mitten im Wald
Wolfgang Müller
Album: Die Nacht ist vorbei

End Of The Road (Against The Machine)
Noga Erez
Album: KIDS (Against The Machine)

YinYin
Albert Luxus
Album: YinYin

Sibirisches Eis
Albert Luxus
Album: YinYin

Once Twice Melody (radio edit)
Beach House
Album: Once Twice Melody I

Miracle Mile
Houndmouth
Album: Good For You

Bed I Made (ft. Alessia Cara)
Allen Stone
Album: Apart

Dinner Date
Joan AAPW/Tony Allen/Dave Okumu
Album: The Solution Is Restless

The Tower Of Montevideo
Damon Albarn
Album: The Nearer the Fountain the More Pure the Stream Flows

