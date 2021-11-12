Aimee Mann, Curtis Harding, Kenneth Minor

Hier stellen wir aktuelle internationale Alben und Singles aus den Genres Pop und Jazz vor. Darin enthalten ist das Album der Woche: Meskerem Mees - Julius
Album der Woche:
Musiktitel:
Freeze pops
Sam Evian
Album: Time to melt
I see you
Aimee Mann
Album: I see you
Land of the blind
Yard Act
Album: Land of the blind
Nie zur selben Zeit
Lina Maly
Album: Nie zur selben Zeit
Man of manners
Meskerem Mees
Album: Julius
Seasons shift
Meskerem Mees
Album: Julius
Where's the love
Curtis Harding
Album: If words were flowers
Sailing still
Penelope Isles
Album: Which Way to Happy
One day off to rest
Kenneth Minor
Album: One day off to rest
Ribbon
Kristine Leschper
Album: Ribbon
Wir
Malte Viefs Kammer
Album: Kammer II