  1. SWR
  2. SWR2
  3. Leben & Gesellschaft

SWR2 Tandem

Aimee Mann, Curtis Harding, Kenneth Minor

STAND
MODERATOR/IN

Hier stellen wir aktuelle internationale Alben und Singles aus den Genres Pop und Jazz vor. Darin enthalten ist das Album der Woche: Meskerem Mees - Julius

Album der Woche:

Audio herunterladen (7,3 MB | MP3)

Musiktitel:

Freeze pops
Sam Evian
Album: Time to melt

I see you
Aimee Mann
Album: I see you

Land of the blind
Yard Act
Album: Land of the blind

Nie zur selben Zeit
Lina Maly
Album: Nie zur selben Zeit

Man of manners
Meskerem Mees
Album: Julius

Seasons shift
Meskerem Mees
Album: Julius

Where's the love
Curtis Harding
Album: If words were flowers

Sailing still
Penelope Isles
Album: Which Way to Happy

One day off to rest
Kenneth Minor
Album: One day off to rest

Ribbon
Kristine Leschper
Album: Ribbon

Wir
Malte Viefs Kammer
Album: Kammer II

Zur Startseite der Sendung
STAND
MODERATOR/IN