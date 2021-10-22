Joy Crookes, Carwyn Ellis & Rio 18, Tocotronic ft. Soap&Skin

Hier stellen wir aktuelle internationale Alben und Singles aus den Genres Pop und Jazz vor. Darin enthalten die CD der Woche: "Geist" von Shannon Lay

Musiktitel

When you were mine

Joy Crookes

CD: When you were mine



Goodbye ghost

La Luz

CD: La luz



Y bywyd llonydd

Carwyn Ellis & Rio 18 With The Bbc National Orchestra Of Wales

CD: Yn rio



Maraschino cherries Maraschino cherries

Fabiana Striffler

CD: Archiotíc



Rare to wake

Shannon Lay

CD: Geist



Geist

Shannon Lay

CD: Geist



Take a chance

Clinic

CD: Fantasy Island



It's a man's, man's, man's world

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit feat. Brittney Spencer

CD: Georgia blue



Ich tauche auf

Tocotronic Feat. Soap&skin

CD: Ich tauche auf



The tower of Montevideo

Damon Albarn

CD: The tower of Montevideo