Joy Crookes, Carwyn Ellis & Rio 18, Tocotronic ft. Soap&Skin

Hier stellen wir aktuelle internationale Alben und Singles aus den Genres Pop und Jazz vor. Darin enthalten die CD der Woche: "Geist" von Shannon Lay

Musiktitel

When you were mine
Joy Crookes
CD: When you were mine

Goodbye ghost
La Luz
CD: La luz

Y bywyd llonydd
Carwyn Ellis & Rio 18 With The Bbc National Orchestra Of Wales
CD: Yn rio

Maraschino cherries Maraschino cherries
Fabiana Striffler
CD: Archiotíc

Rare to wake
Shannon Lay
CD: Geist

Geist
Shannon Lay
CD: Geist

Take a chance
Clinic
CD: Fantasy Island

It's a man's, man's, man's world
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit feat. Brittney Spencer
CD: Georgia blue

Ich tauche auf
Tocotronic Feat. Soap&skin
CD: Ich tauche auf

The tower of Montevideo
Damon Albarn
CD: The tower of Montevideo

