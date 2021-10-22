Joy Crookes, Carwyn Ellis & Rio 18, Tocotronic ft. Soap&Skin

Hier stellen wir aktuelle internationale Alben und Singles aus den Genres Pop und Jazz vor. Darin enthalten die CD der Woche: "Geist" von Shannon Lay
Musiktitel
When you were mine
Joy Crookes
CD: When you were mine
Goodbye ghost
La Luz
CD: La luz
Y bywyd llonydd
Carwyn Ellis & Rio 18 With The Bbc National Orchestra Of Wales
CD: Yn rio
Maraschino cherries Maraschino cherries
Fabiana Striffler
CD: Archiotíc
Rare to wake
Shannon Lay
CD: Geist
Geist
Shannon Lay
CD: Geist
Take a chance
Clinic
CD: Fantasy Island
It's a man's, man's, man's world
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit feat. Brittney Spencer
CD: Georgia blue
Ich tauche auf
Tocotronic Feat. Soap&skin
CD: Ich tauche auf
The tower of Montevideo
Damon Albarn
CD: The tower of Montevideo