Burkini Beach, Giirl, 5K HD

Hier stellen wir aktuelle internationale Alben und Singles aus den Genres Pop und Jazz vor. Darin enthalten ist das Album der Woche: Wolfgang Pérez „Who cares, who cares?“

Musiktitel

Virtual Reality

Burkini Beach

ALBUM: Virtual Reality



The First Day

Villagers

ALBUM: Fever Dream



The Paper

Leyya

ALBUM: Longest Day Of My Life



Justice

5K HD

ALBUM: Creation Eats Creator



Sunshine Forever

Wolfgang Pérez

ALBUM: Who Cares Who Cares



Feel Like Change

Wolfgang Pérez

ALBUM: Who Cares Who Cares



Bloom

Giirl

ALBUM: Bloom



200 Miles

Bayuk

ALBUM: Exactly The Amount Of Steps From My Bed To Your Door



Tartaruga de Plastica

Ganes

ALBUM: Or Brüm



Phoenix

Big Red Machine

ALBUM: How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?