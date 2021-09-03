Burkini Beach, Giirl, 5K HD

Hier stellen wir aktuelle internationale Alben und Singles aus den Genres Pop und Jazz vor. Darin enthalten ist das Album der Woche: Wolfgang Pérez „Who cares, who cares?“
Musiktitel
Virtual Reality
Burkini Beach
ALBUM: Virtual Reality
The First Day
Villagers
ALBUM: Fever Dream
The Paper
Leyya
ALBUM: Longest Day Of My Life
Justice
5K HD
ALBUM: Creation Eats Creator
Sunshine Forever
Wolfgang Pérez
ALBUM: Who Cares Who Cares
Feel Like Change
Wolfgang Pérez
ALBUM: Who Cares Who Cares
Bloom
Giirl
ALBUM: Bloom
200 Miles
Bayuk
ALBUM: Exactly The Amount Of Steps From My Bed To Your Door
Tartaruga de Plastica
Ganes
ALBUM: Or Brüm
Phoenix
Big Red Machine
ALBUM: How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?