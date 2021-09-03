  1. SWR
SWR2 Tandem Musik

Burkini Beach, Giirl, 5K HD

Hier stellen wir aktuelle internationale Alben und Singles aus den Genres Pop und Jazz vor. Darin enthalten ist das Album der Woche: Wolfgang Pérez „Who cares, who cares?“

Musiktitel

Virtual Reality          
Burkini Beach
ALBUM: Virtual Reality

The First Day          
Villagers                                                       
ALBUM: Fever Dream

The Paper
Leyya                                                            
ALBUM: Longest Day Of My Life

Justice
5K HD                                                                      
ALBUM: Creation Eats Creator

Sunshine Forever   
Wolfgang Pérez                  
ALBUM: Who Cares Who Cares

Feel Like Change  
Wolfgang Pérez                              
ALBUM: Who Cares Who Cares

Bloom
Giirl                                                                           
ALBUM: Bloom

200 Miles     
Bayuk                                               
ALBUM: Exactly The Amount Of Steps From My Bed To Your Door

Tartaruga de Plastica        
Ganes                                               
ALBUM: Or Brüm

Phoenix
Big Red Machine                                                   
ALBUM: How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?

