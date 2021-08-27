  1. SWR
Hier stellen wir aktuelle internationale Alben und Singles aus den Genres Pop und Jazz vor.

Musiktitel

Another side of me
The Buggs
CD: Another side of me

Exil
Finn Ritter
CD: Exil

Imaginary bubbles
Mayuko
CD: Imaginary bubbles

Feel like change
Wolfgang Pérez
CD: Who cares who cares'

Posta por te
Ganes
CD: Or brüm

You're just like me
Teitur
CD: You're just like me

Blindside
Nathan Ball
CD: Under the mackerel sky

Haditouni
Douaa
CD: Habibi Funk 015 : An Eclectic Selection Of Music From The Arab World, Part 2

