Nach der Einnahme der Hauptstadt Kabul bemühen sich die Taliban-Krieger um Vertrauen. Im Gespräch mit SWR2 sagt der Konfliktforscher und Afghanistan-Experte Conrad Schetter: "Sie versuchen, Anerkennung zu gewinnen - in der Gesellschaft und in der internationalen Gemeinschaft." Der Forschungsdirektor am Bonn International Center for Conversion (BICC) verweist dabei auf wiederholte Beteuerungen der Taliban, sie hätten seit den 1990er Jahren dazu gelernt. So sei bei Vereinbarungen mit den Islamisten seit längerer Zeit auch erkennbar, dass sie sich an ihre Zusagen gehalten hätten.

Bis zu einer internationalen Anerkennung der Taliban als Regierung wird es, so Schetter, noch ein "längerer, steiniger Prozess" werden, bei dem es inhaltlich um die Frage gehe, wie die Taliban die islamischen Scharia-Gesetze auslegen. Schettter: "Das ist frühestens in einem halben Jahr absehbar."

Angesprochen auf die Skepsis der afghanischen Bevölkerung gibt Schetter zu bedenken, dass sehr viele Menschen, vor allem in ländlichen Gebieten, nach 40 Jahren Dauerkonflikt kriegsmüde seien. Anders sei das in den Städten, vor allem in der Hauptstadt Kabul, wo man sich an die Schreckensherrschaft der Islamisten vor 2001 erinnere und wo die Angst tief sitze. Schetter: "Dieses Vertrauen wieder zu gewinnen, ist eine ganz große Herausforderung."

Der Zusammenbruch der vom Westen gestützten Regierung werde in der internationalen Sicherheitspolitik enorme Auswirkungen haben, prophezeit der Experte. Man werde die Demütigung aufarbeiten und, zum Beispiel, in Deutschland die Friedensmission der Bundeswehr in Mali nun neu bewerten. Das eigentliche Drama der Afghanistan-Intervention ist für Schetter jedoch ein anderes, nämlich "dass sich der Westen nie bemüht hat, das Land zu verstehen."

Prof. Conrad Schetter hat ist seit 2013 Forschungsdirektor des "Bonn International Center for Conversion"; er beschäftigt sich mit Friedens- und Konfliktforschung. Seine Habilitation beschäftigte sich 2009 mit der militärischen Intervention des Westens in Afghanistan. mehr...