Hier stellen wir aktuelle internationale Alben und Singles aus den Genres Pop und Jazz vor. Darin enthalten ist das Album der Woche: Stand for myself von Yola

Musiktitel

Eis, ohne Zucker
Heidi Happy
CD: Eis, ohne Zucker

Catch your eye
Late Runner
CD: Nothing's real anymore

Veneno
La Dame Blanche
CD: Veneno

Song in seven
Villagers
CD: Fever dreams

Stand for myself
Yola
CD: Stand for myself

Barely alive
Yola
CD: Stand for myself

Olá!
Carwyn Ellis & Rio 18
CD: Olá!

Leaves fall again
Shannon and the Clams
CD: Year of the spider

Selbstgespräch
Lukas Meister
CD: Selbstgespräch

Island spell
Molly Lewis
CD: The forgotten edge

Our people
Emma-Jean Thackray
CD: Yellow

