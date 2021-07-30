  1. SWR
Altin Gün, Billie Eilish, Yola

Hier stellen wir aktuelle internationale Alben und Singles aus den Genres Pop und Jazz vor. Darin enthalten ist die CD der Woche: "Ill" von Dusted

Musiktitel

Year of the spider
Shannon and the Clams
CD: Year of the spider / Midnight wine

Maré
Rodrigo Amarante
CD: Drama

Your power
Billie Eilish
CD: Your power

Erkilet güzeli
Altin Gün
CD: Kisasa Kisas

Baseball
Dusted
CD: Ill

Recovery cone
Dusted
CD: Ill

Like a photograph
Yola
CD: Stand for Myself

A night to remember
Mäkkelä
CD: A night to remember

Hey brother
Chris Jagger
CD: Hey brother

Border syndrome
Jamila & The Other Heroes
CD: Border syndrome

