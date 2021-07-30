Altin Gün, Billie Eilish, Yola

Hier stellen wir aktuelle internationale Alben und Singles aus den Genres Pop und Jazz vor. Darin enthalten ist die CD der Woche: "Ill" von Dusted

Musiktitel

Year of the spider

Shannon and the Clams

CD: Year of the spider / Midnight wine



Maré

Rodrigo Amarante

CD: Drama



Your power

Billie Eilish

CD: Your power



Erkilet güzeli

Altin Gün

CD: Kisasa Kisas



Baseball

Dusted

CD: Ill



Recovery cone

Dusted

CD: Ill



Like a photograph

Yola

CD: Stand for Myself



A night to remember

Mäkkelä

CD: A night to remember



Hey brother

Chris Jagger

CD: Hey brother



Border syndrome

Jamila & The Other Heroes

CD: Border syndrome

