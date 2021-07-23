Sarah Lesch, Black Sea Dahu, Kay Young

Hier stellen wir aktuelle internationale Alben und Singles aus den Genres Pop und Jazz vor. Darin enthalten ist das Album der Woche: Drama von Rodrigo Amarante
Musiktitel
You've got a woman
Natalie Bergman & Beck
Album: You've got a woman
Drunter machen wir's nicht
Sarah Lesch
Album: Drunter machen wir's nicht
Book of fate
Luca Wilding
Album: Book of fate
Glue
Black Sea Dahu
Album: Glue
Maré
Rodrigo Amarante
Album: Drama
Tango
Rodrigo Amarante
Album: Drama
Waiting (to the riverside)
Tara Nome Doyle & Federico Albanese
Album: The moments we keep
The one
Mo Klé
Album: The one
Rental car
Odd Beholder
Album: Sunny Bay
White teeth
Kay Young
Album: White teeth