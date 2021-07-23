  1. SWR
  2. SWR2
  3. Leben & Gesellschaft

SWR2 Tandem

Sarah Lesch, Black Sea Dahu, Kay Young

Stand
MODERATOR/IN
Martin Gramlich

Hier stellen wir aktuelle internationale Alben und Singles aus den Genres Pop und Jazz vor. Darin enthalten ist das Album der Woche: Drama von Rodrigo Amarante

Musiktitel

You've got a woman
Natalie Bergman & Beck
Album: You've got a woman

Drunter machen wir's nicht
Sarah Lesch
Album: Drunter machen wir's nicht

Book of fate
Luca Wilding
Album: Book of fate

Glue
Black Sea Dahu
Album: Glue

Maré
Rodrigo Amarante
Album: Drama

Tango
Rodrigo Amarante
Album: Drama

Waiting (to the riverside)
Tara Nome Doyle & Federico Albanese
Album: The moments we keep

The one
Mo Klé
Album: The one

Rental car
Odd Beholder
Album: Sunny Bay

White teeth
Kay Young
Album: White teeth

Zur Startseite der Sendung
Stand
MODERATOR/IN
Martin Gramlich