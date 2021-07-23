Sarah Lesch, Black Sea Dahu, Kay Young

Hier stellen wir aktuelle internationale Alben und Singles aus den Genres Pop und Jazz vor. Darin enthalten ist das Album der Woche: Drama von Rodrigo Amarante

Musiktitel

You've got a woman

Natalie Bergman & Beck

Album: You've got a woman



Drunter machen wir's nicht

Sarah Lesch

Album: Drunter machen wir's nicht



Book of fate

Luca Wilding

Album: Book of fate



Glue

Black Sea Dahu

Album: Glue



Maré

Rodrigo Amarante

Album: Drama



Tango

Rodrigo Amarante

Album: Drama



Waiting (to the riverside)

Tara Nome Doyle & Federico Albanese

Album: The moments we keep



The one

Mo Klé

Album: The one



Rental car

Odd Beholder

Album: Sunny Bay



White teeth

Kay Young

Album: White teeth