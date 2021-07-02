Kings of Convenience, Joy Crookes, Isolation Berlin

Hier stellen wir aktuelle internationale Alben und Singles aus den Genres Pop und Jazz vor. Darin enthalten das Album der Woche: Maple Glider - To Enjoy Is The Only Thing

Musiktitel

Feet don't fail me now

Joy Crookes

Album: Feet Don't Fail me Now



Catholic country

Kings Of Convenience Feat. Feist

Album: Catholic Country



Climb every wall

Lump

Album: Animal



Ich hasse Fußballspielen

Isolation Berlin

Album: Ich hasse Fußballspielen



Good thing

Maple Glider

Album: Good thing



Swimming

Maple Glider

Album: To enjoy is the only thing



Maré

Rodrigo Amarante

Album: Drama



Cheers

Faye Webster

Album: I know I'm funny haha



One of a kind

Robbing Millions

Album: Holidays Inside



Jimtastic Blues

Greentea Peng

Album: Man made