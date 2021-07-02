  1. SWR
Kings of Convenience, Joy Crookes, Isolation Berlin

Hier stellen wir aktuelle internationale Alben und Singles aus den Genres Pop und Jazz vor. Darin enthalten das Album der Woche: Maple Glider - To Enjoy Is The Only Thing

Feet don't fail me now
Joy Crookes
Album: Feet Don't Fail me Now

Catholic country
Kings Of Convenience Feat. Feist
Album: Catholic Country

Climb every wall
Lump
Album: Animal

Ich hasse Fußballspielen
Isolation Berlin
Album: Ich hasse Fußballspielen

Good thing
Maple Glider
Album: Good thing

Swimming
Maple Glider
Album: To enjoy is the only thing

Maré
Rodrigo Amarante
Album: Drama

Cheers
Faye Webster
Album: I know I'm funny haha

One of a kind
Robbing Millions
Album: Holidays Inside

Jimtastic Blues
Greentea Peng
Album: Man made

