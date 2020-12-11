  1. SWR
Kraftvoll und unprätentiös - Joan Armatrading wird 70

Christiane Rebmann

Mit ihrem Mix R&B, Pop und Jazz war Joan Armatrading die erste britische Singer-Songwriterin, die international Erfolg hatte. Christiane Rebmann gratuliert ihr zum 70. Geburtstag.

Mit Songs wie „Drop The Pilot“ oder „Into the Blues“ beweist Joan Armatrading seit mehr als 40 Jahren, dass man intelligente Texte mit überbordender Emotionalität kombinieren und dabei trotzdem ganz unprätentiös klingen kann. Armatrading, die auf der Karibikinsel Saint Kitts zur Welt kam und in Birmingham aufwuchs, avancierte mit ihrem Mix aus R&B, Pop und Jazz zur ersten britischen Singer-Songwriterin, die auch international Erfolg hatte.

Musiktitel

Willow
Joan Armatrading
CD: Love and affection

Trouble
Joan Armatrading
CD: What's inside

Love and affection
Joan Armatrading
CD: Love and affection

Show some emotion
Joan Armatrading
CD: Show some emotion

The shouting stage
Joan Armatrading
CD: Love and affection

Everyday boy
Joan Armatrading
CD: What's inside

Drop the pilot
Joan Armatrading
CD: Love and affection

Lost the love
Joan Armatrading
CD: Blues notes

Down to zero
Joan Armatrading
CD: Love and affection

Me, myself, I
Joan Armatrading
CD: Love and affection

A woman in love
Joan Armatrading
CD: Into the Blues

Travel so far
Joan Armatrading
CD: Love and affection: Joan Armatrading classics

Starlight
Joan Armatrading
CD: Starlight

This charming life
Joan Armatrading
CD: This charming life

I like it when we’re together
Joan Armatrading
CD: Not too far away



