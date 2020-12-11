Kraftvoll und unprätentiös - Joan Armatrading wird 70

Mit ihrem Mix R&B, Pop und Jazz war Joan Armatrading die erste britische Singer-Songwriterin, die international Erfolg hatte. Christiane Rebmann gratuliert ihr zum 70. Geburtstag.

Mit Songs wie „Drop The Pilot“ oder „Into the Blues“ beweist Joan Armatrading seit mehr als 40 Jahren, dass man intelligente Texte mit überbordender Emotionalität kombinieren und dabei trotzdem ganz unprätentiös klingen kann. Armatrading, die auf der Karibikinsel Saint Kitts zur Welt kam und in Birmingham aufwuchs, avancierte mit ihrem Mix aus R&B, Pop und Jazz zur ersten britischen Singer-Songwriterin, die auch international Erfolg hatte.

Musiktitel

Willow

Joan Armatrading

CD: Love and affection



Trouble

Joan Armatrading

CD: What's inside



Love and affection

Joan Armatrading

CD: Love and affection



Show some emotion

Joan Armatrading

CD: Show some emotion



The shouting stage

Joan Armatrading

CD: Love and affection



Everyday boy

Joan Armatrading

CD: What's inside



Drop the pilot

Joan Armatrading

CD: Love and affection



Lost the love

Joan Armatrading

CD: Blues notes



Down to zero

Joan Armatrading

CD: Love and affection



Me, myself, I

Joan Armatrading

CD: Love and affection



A woman in love

Joan Armatrading

CD: Into the Blues



Travel so far

Joan Armatrading

CD: Love and affection: Joan Armatrading classics



Starlight

Joan Armatrading

CD: Starlight



This charming life

Joan Armatrading

CD: This charming life



I like it when we’re together

Joan Armatrading

CD: Not too far away







