Kraftvoll und unprätentiös - Joan Armatrading wird 70

Mit Songs wie „Drop The Pilot“ oder „Into the Blues“ beweist Joan Armatrading seit mehr als 40 Jahren, dass man intelligente Texte mit überbordender Emotionalität kombinieren und dabei trotzdem ganz unprätentiös klingen kann. Armatrading, die auf der Karibikinsel Saint Kitts zur Welt kam und in Birmingham aufwuchs, avancierte mit ihrem Mix aus R&B, Pop und Jazz zur ersten britischen Singer-Songwriterin, die auch international Erfolg hatte.
Musiktitel
Willow
Joan Armatrading
CD: Love and affection
Trouble
Joan Armatrading
CD: What's inside
Love and affection
Joan Armatrading
CD: Love and affection
Show some emotion
Joan Armatrading
CD: Show some emotion
The shouting stage
Joan Armatrading
CD: Love and affection
Everyday boy
Joan Armatrading
CD: What's inside
Drop the pilot
Joan Armatrading
CD: Love and affection
Lost the love
Joan Armatrading
CD: Blues notes
Down to zero
Joan Armatrading
CD: Love and affection
Me, myself, I
Joan Armatrading
CD: Love and affection
A woman in love
Joan Armatrading
CD: Into the Blues
Travel so far
Joan Armatrading
CD: Love and affection: Joan Armatrading classics
Starlight
Joan Armatrading
CD: Starlight
This charming life
Joan Armatrading
CD: This charming life
I like it when we’re together
Joan Armatrading
CD: Not too far away