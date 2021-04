On 8 April, we celebrate International Roma Day! How to celebrate with us: 📌 Question your own biases 📌 Call out antigypsyism. 📌 Educate yourselves. 📌 Do not speak on our behalf, but give us spaces to speak up. 📌 Celebrate Roma culture & history. https://t.co/uz4mUTNdah https://t.co/ygkf957iyd