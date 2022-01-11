Home office – aushalten oder genießen

Moderation: Fabian, Elsäßer

Redaktion: Rudolf Linßen

Gast: Dudda, Janett

Musikliste:



Bis uns das Licht vertreibt

Tocotronic

Die Unendlichkeit



Patience

Deep Throat Choir

In order to know you



Tango

Rodrigo Amarante

Drama



Things I do when I'm alone

Melby

Things I do when I'm alone



On livestream

Ja, Panik

Die Gruppe