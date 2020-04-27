  1. SWR
  2. SWR2
  3. Leben & Gesellschaft

SWR2 Tandem

Frische Klänge aus Nordeuropa

Stand
AUTOR/IN
Christiane Rebmann

Von dem besonderen Licht in ihrer Heimat, der klaren Luft und der Nähe zum Meer, von den Naturgewalten, die sie inspirieren - davon schwärmen nordeuropäische MusikerInnen - und das genreübergreifend.

Audio herunterladen (35,3 MB | MP3)

Wir stellen Alben vor, die genau das repräsentieren. So kommen die norwegische Newcomerin Inger Nordvik und der dänische Soul- und Jazzstar Hanne Boel zu Wort, aber auch der Isländer Helgi Jonsson, der atmosphärischen Indiepop spielt und seine Ehefrau, die dänische Alternative Popkünstlerin Tina Dico sowie die schwedischen Jazzmusikerinnen Rigmor Gustafsson und Viktoria Tolstoy.

Musikliste:

Afterthought
Helgi Jonsson
CD: Intelligentle

Enjoy the Day
Rigmor Gustafsson
CD: Come home

Take a little Turn
Rigmor Gustafsson
CD: Come home

Parked Car
Tina Dico
CD: Fastland

True North
Tina Dico
CD: True North

Intelligentle
Helgi Jonsson
CD: Intelligentle

Brúdkaupslag
Helgi Jonsson
CD: Intelligentle

Pigen af ud Aarhus
Tina Dico
(Nicht in Deutschland erschienen)

Between Dark and Day Light
Hanne Boel
CD: Between dark and day light

Child of Paradise
Hanne Boel
CD: Between dark and day light

Pink Needles
Inger Nordvik
CD: Time

Wolves and Sheep
Inger Nordvik
CD: Time
Woman
Inger Nordvik
CD: Time

The Mind is free
Viktoria Tolstoy
CD: StationsF

The Old Country
Viktoria Tolstoy
CD: Stations

Zum Manuskript der Sendung

Zur Startseite der Sendung
Stand
AUTOR/IN
Christiane Rebmann