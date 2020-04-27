Frische Klänge aus Nordeuropa

Wir stellen Alben vor, die genau das repräsentieren. So kommen die norwegische Newcomerin Inger Nordvik und der dänische Soul- und Jazzstar Hanne Boel zu Wort, aber auch der Isländer Helgi Jonsson, der atmosphärischen Indiepop spielt und seine Ehefrau, die dänische Alternative Popkünstlerin Tina Dico sowie die schwedischen Jazzmusikerinnen Rigmor Gustafsson und Viktoria Tolstoy.
Musikliste:
Afterthought
Helgi Jonsson
CD: Intelligentle
Enjoy the Day
Rigmor Gustafsson
CD: Come home
Take a little Turn
Rigmor Gustafsson
CD: Come home
Parked Car
Tina Dico
CD: Fastland
True North
Tina Dico
CD: True North
Intelligentle
Helgi Jonsson
CD: Intelligentle
Brúdkaupslag
Helgi Jonsson
CD: Intelligentle
Pigen af ud Aarhus
Tina Dico
(Nicht in Deutschland erschienen)
Between Dark and Day Light
Hanne Boel
CD: Between dark and day light
Child of Paradise
Hanne Boel
CD: Between dark and day light
Pink Needles
Inger Nordvik
CD: Time
Wolves and Sheep
Inger Nordvik
CD: Time
Woman
Inger Nordvik
CD: Time
The Mind is free
Viktoria Tolstoy
CD: StationsF
The Old Country
Viktoria Tolstoy
CD: Stations