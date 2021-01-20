Musiktitel
Two timer
Lee Fields & The Expressions
CD: Two timer
Like I do
Rupa & The April Fishes (feat. Gaucho)
CD: Build
The Beatitudes
Kronos Quartet
CD: La grande bellezza (Colonna sonora originale)
Low
The Slow Show
CD: Lust and learn
Moderation: Frauke Oppenberg
Redaktion: Karin Hutzler
Gast: Adrian Schwartz
Two timer
Lee Fields & The Expressions
CD: Two timer
Like I do
Rupa & The April Fishes (feat. Gaucho)
CD: Build
The Beatitudes
Kronos Quartet
CD: La grande bellezza (Colonna sonora originale)
Low
The Slow Show
CD: Lust and learn