„Ein Schritt voran“ sei die im Gesetzentwurf der Bundesregierung jetzt geplante Frauenquote in den Vorständen börsennotierter Unternehmen, so die Soziologin Jutta Allmendinger, Präsidentin des Wissenschaftszentrums Berlin für Sozialforschung, in SWR2. Man müsse dies vor dem Hintergrund sehen, dass viele Unternehmen während der letzten Jahre noch immer eine „Zielgröße Null definiert hatten“: „Es ist ein Schritt, aber nicht ,der‘ Schritt“, so Allmendinger, „viele müssen folgen“.

Zehn Monate nach der Kontroverse, die Allmendinger in der Talkshow „Anne Will“ mit der These ausgelöst hatte, Frauen erlebten in der Corona-Pandemie eine „Retraditionalisierung“ ihrer Rolle, sieht sich die Soziologin bestätigt: Der Trend werde „durch neue Zahlen eher erhärtet. Wir sehen, dass durch neue Schulschließungen Frauen neben ihrer Teilzeit-Erwerbstätigkeit noch mehr an unbezahlter Arbeit übernehmen. Auch die Bedeutung des „Homeoffice“ bewerte sie deshalb zurückhaltend, so Allmendinger. Die „Unsichtbarkeit“ im Büro trage jedenfalls nicht dazu bei, dass Frauen schneller in Führungspositionen aufrücken könnten. Von Allmendinger ist im Ullstein-Verlag eine „Streitschrift“ neu erschienen: „Es geht nur gemeinsam – Wie wir endlich Geschlechtergerechtigkeit erreichen“. mehr...