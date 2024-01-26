  1. SWR
SWR2 Tandem Musik

Die Ellis Mano Band, Bodi Bill, Dani Gurgel

Hier stellen wir aktuelle CDs von Singer-Songwritern, Jazz- und Weltmusikern mit Hintergrundinformationen vor. Darin enthalten ist die CD der Woche: "Growing upward“ von Rupa&The April Fishes

Moderiert von Patrick Batarilo

  1. Make some shine Hilde Louise Asbjørnsen CD: Red Lips, Knuckles and Bones
  2. Paradise Jon Bryant CD: Paradise
  3. What if Bodi Bill CD: What if
  4. How Frollein Smilla CD: Freak cabaret
  5. Rain come home Rupa & the April Fishes CD: Growing upward
  6. Lay my head down Rupa & the April Fishes CD: Growing upward
  7. Harry takes drugs on the weekend Nick Murphy CD: Run fast sleep naked
  8. Conselho de Irmão Dani Gurgel CD: Tuqti
  9. Bad news Blues Ellis Mano Band CD Here and now
  10. Survivor Vivie Ann CD: When the harbour becomes the sea
