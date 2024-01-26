Die Ellis Mano Band, Bodi Bill, Dani Gurgel

Die Alternative für Deutschland wird in den Umfragen immer stärker. In Sachsen, Thüringen und Brandenburg wird sie ziemlich sicher als stärkste Kraft die Landtagswahlen gewinnen. Bei der Europawahl ist sie für jeden vierten Wähler attraktiv. Das kann sich noch ändern, klar aber ist: die Rechten werden zur maßgeblichen Kraft in der Demokratie. SPD, Grüne, FDP und Linke laufen ihr hinterher. Was bedeutet das für Deutschland? Was erhoffen sich die Wähler von der AfD? Und warum sind die anderen Parteien so schwach? Thomas Ihm diskutiert mit

Joana Cotar - MdB und ehemaliges AfD-Mitglied, Dr. Timo Lochocki - Politikwissenschaftler, Bard-College Berlin, Alexander Kissler - Journalist NZZ