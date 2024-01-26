Die Ellis Mano Band, Bodi Bill, Dani Gurgel

Hier stellen wir aktuelle CDs von Singer-Songwritern, Jazz- und Weltmusikern mit Hintergrundinformationen vor. Darin enthalten ist die CD der Woche: "Growing upward“ von Rupa&The April Fishes
Moderiert von Patrick Batarilo
Musiktitel
- Make some shine Hilde Louise Asbjørnsen CD: Red Lips, Knuckles and Bones
- Paradise Jon Bryant CD: Paradise
- What if Bodi Bill CD: What if
- How Frollein Smilla CD: Freak cabaret
- Rain come home Rupa & the April Fishes CD: Growing upward
- Lay my head down Rupa & the April Fishes CD: Growing upward
- Harry takes drugs on the weekend Nick Murphy CD: Run fast sleep naked
- Conselho de Irmão Dani Gurgel CD: Tuqti
- Bad news Blues Ellis Mano Band CD Here and now
- Survivor Vivie Ann CD: When the harbour becomes the sea