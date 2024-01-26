  1. SWR
Billy Joel: Meister der anspruchsvollen Piano Songs

Der US-Musiker Billy Joel wird 70 Jahre alt. SWR2 Tandem feiert ihn mit einem Portrait von Christiane Rebmann.

Er selbst bezeichnet sich als lausigen Pianisten, dessen linke Hand zum Klavierspielen kaum brauchbar sei. Doch seit Billy Joel 1973 mit „Piano Man“ die Charts eroberte, muss er mit diesem Titel leben.

Klassiker wie „We Didn't Start the Fire“ oder „River of Dreams“ bewiesen, dass er nicht nur emotionale Balladen schreiben kann. Seine Live Shows sind begehrt, auch, weil der Sohn jüdischer US-Emigranten sie mit humorigen Einlagen spickt. Wir feiern ihn mit einem Portrait.

  1. The River of dreams Billy Joel CD: Piano man – the very best of Billy Joel
  2. Hotel St. George The Hassles CD: Hour of the wolf
  3. Goodnight Saigon Billy Joel CD: In Concert live in Leningrad
  4. We Didn't Start the Fire Billy Joel CD: 2000 Years – The Millennium concert
  5. Leningrad Billy Joel CD: Storm Front
  6. Invention in C-minor Billy Joel + Hyung-ki Joo CD: Fantasies and Delusions
  7. You may be right Billy Joel + Elton John CD: The piano men – live in Tokyo
  8. Piano Man Billy Joel CD: Piano Man – the very best of Billy Joel
  9. All my life Billy Joel CD: All my life
  10. Just the way you are Billy Joel CD: Piano Man – the very best of Billy Joel
  11. New York State of Mind Billy Joel CD: 2000 Years – The Millennium concert
  12. She’s always a woman Billy Joel CD: The Stranger
  13. Say goodbye to Hollywood Billy Joel CD: Songs in the attic - live
  14. The Longest Time Billy Joel CD: An Innocent Man
