SWR2 Tandem Musik

Kevin Hays & Chiara Izzi, Soak, Sophie Auster

Hier stellen wir aktuelle CDs von Singer-Songwritern, Jazz- und Weltmusikern mit Hintergrundinformationen vor. Darin enthalten die CD der Woche: „Facing the Wall" von Il Civetto

Moderiert von Fabian Elsäßer

Musiktitel

  1. Eena meena deeka Rupa & the April Fishes CD: Growing upward
  2. Hiding bottles Bear's Den CD: So that you might hear me
  3. Across the sea Kevin Hays & Chiara Izzi CD: Across the sea
  4. Everybody loves you SOAK CD: Grim town
  5. Et puis rien Il Civetto CD: Facing the wall
  6. Karusell Il Civetto feat. Twistah CD: Facing the wall
  7. Mary Janes Sophie Auster CD: Next time
  8. Blood and bones Our Native Daughters CD: Songs of our native daughters
  9. Dreaming Joseph Parsons CD: Digging for rays
  10. Golden leaves Hannah Köpf CD: Cinnamon
