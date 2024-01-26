Kevin Hays & Chiara Izzi, Soak, Sophie Auster

Hier stellen wir aktuelle CDs von Singer-Songwritern, Jazz- und Weltmusikern mit Hintergrundinformationen vor. Darin enthalten die CD der Woche: „Facing the Wall" von Il Civetto
Moderiert von Fabian Elsäßer
Musiktitel
- Eena meena deeka Rupa & the April Fishes CD: Growing upward
- Hiding bottles Bear's Den CD: So that you might hear me
- Across the sea Kevin Hays & Chiara Izzi CD: Across the sea
- Everybody loves you SOAK CD: Grim town
- Et puis rien Il Civetto CD: Facing the wall
- Karusell Il Civetto feat. Twistah CD: Facing the wall
- Mary Janes Sophie Auster CD: Next time
- Blood and bones Our Native Daughters CD: Songs of our native daughters
- Dreaming Joseph Parsons CD: Digging for rays
- Golden leaves Hannah Köpf CD: Cinnamon