SWR2 Tandem Musik

Bayonne, Lily & Madeleine, The Japanese House

Hier stellen wir aktuelle CDs von Singer-Songwritern, Jazz- und Weltmusikern mit Hintergrundinformationen vor. Darin enthalten ist die CD der Woche: "Gold in a Brass Age" von David Gray

Moderiert von Frauke Oppenberg

Anschließend: Die Verschiebung. Mystery Thriller von Serotonin (10/10)

Musiktitel

  1. You Seemed So Happy The Japanese House CD: Good at falling
  2. A l'ombre Les Yeux D'la Tête CD: Murcielago
  3. Drastic Measures Bayonne CD: Drastic measures
  4. Just Do It Lily & Madeleine CD: Canterbury girls
  5. A Tight Ship David Gray CD: Gold in a brass age
  6. The Sapling David Gray CD: Gold in a brass age
  7. Sango ngando Blick Bassy CD: 1958
  8. If I'm Being Honest Dodie CD: Human

Die Verschiebung. Mystery Thriller von Serotonin. Folge 10: Platzende Träume

Ein Biohacker gerät ins Schwimmen. Aber dann gibt es doch noch Rettung. Vorläufig.

