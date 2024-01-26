  1. SWR
SWR2 Tandem Musik

Rigmor Gustafsson, Odette, Hollydays

Hier stellen wir aktuelle CDs von Singer-Songwritern, Jazz- und Weltmusikern mit Hintergrundinformationen vor. Darin enthalten ist die CD der Woche: „Come home" von Rigmor Gustafsson

Moderiert von Martin Gramlich

Musiktitel

  1. Take it to the heart Odette CD: To a stranger
  2. Boys Henry Jamison CD: Gloria Duplex
  3. A l'ombre Les Yeux D'la Tête CD: Murcielago
  4. Neonlicht Dota Kehr & Moritz Kraemer CD: Neonlicht
  5. Enjoy the day Rigmor Gustafsson CD: Come home
  6. Lovely Rigmor Gustafsson CD: Come home
  7. Chomsky Lukas Meister CD: Leuchten
  8. Faraway The Japanese House CD: Good At Falling
  9. Dylan Thomas Better Oblivion Community Center CD: Better oblivion community center
  10. Hollywood bizarre Hollydays CD: Hollywood Bizarre
