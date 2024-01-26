Rigmor Gustafsson, Odette, Hollydays

Hier stellen wir aktuelle CDs von Singer-Songwritern, Jazz- und Weltmusikern mit Hintergrundinformationen vor. Darin enthalten ist die CD der Woche: „Come home" von Rigmor Gustafsson
Moderiert von Martin Gramlich
Musiktitel
- Take it to the heart Odette CD: To a stranger
- Boys Henry Jamison CD: Gloria Duplex
- A l'ombre Les Yeux D'la Tête CD: Murcielago
- Neonlicht Dota Kehr & Moritz Kraemer CD: Neonlicht
- Enjoy the day Rigmor Gustafsson CD: Come home
- Lovely Rigmor Gustafsson CD: Come home
- Chomsky Lukas Meister CD: Leuchten
- Faraway The Japanese House CD: Good At Falling
- Dylan Thomas Better Oblivion Community Center CD: Better oblivion community center
- Hollywood bizarre Hollydays CD: Hollywood Bizarre