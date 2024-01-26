Caecilie Norby, Hollydays, Beirut

Hier stellen wir aktuelle CDs von Singer-Songwritern, Jazz- und Weltmusikern mit Hintergrundinformationen vor. Darin enthalten ist die CD der Woche: „Murcielago" von Les Yeux D'la Tete
Moderiert von Frauke Oppenberg
Musiktitel
- Birds are late NEØV CD: Volant
- Josephine Lukas Meister CD: Leuchten
- A different game Andy Burrows & Matt Haig CD: Reasons to stay alive
- Le deuxième rang Hollydays CD: Hollywood Bizarre (+1 Bonus Track)
- Tout de toi Les Yeux D'la Tête CD: Murcielago
- A l'ombre Les Yeux D'la Tête CD: Murcielago
- Easy money Caecilie Norby CD: Sisters in jazz
- I Giardini Beirut CD: Gallipoli
- D'altro canto Schmidbauer Pollina Kälberer CD: Süden II
- Breathe Hajk CD: Drama
- America is your boyfriend Steve Mason CD: About the light