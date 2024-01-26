Caecilie Norby, Hollydays, Beirut

  1. SWR
Hier stellen wir aktuelle CDs von Singer-Songwritern, Jazz- und Weltmusikern mit Hintergrundinformationen vor. Darin enthalten ist die CD der Woche: „Murcielago" von Les Yeux D'la Tete

  1. Birds are late NEØV CD: Volant
  2. Josephine Lukas Meister CD: Leuchten
  3. A different game Andy Burrows & Matt Haig CD: Reasons to stay alive
  4. Le deuxième rang Hollydays CD: Hollywood Bizarre (+1 Bonus Track)
  5. Tout de toi Les Yeux D'la Tête CD: Murcielago
  6. A l'ombre Les Yeux D'la Tête CD: Murcielago
  7. Easy money Caecilie Norby CD: Sisters in jazz
  8. I Giardini Beirut CD: Gallipoli
  9. D'altro canto Schmidbauer Pollina Kälberer CD: Süden II
  10. Breathe Hajk CD: Drama
  11. America is your boyfriend Steve Mason CD: About the light
