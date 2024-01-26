  1. SWR
Hajk, Schmidbauer/Pollina/Kälberer, Neyla Pekarak

Hier stellen wir aktuelle CDs von Singer-Songwritern, Jazz- und Weltmusikern mit Hintergrundinformationen vor. Darin enthalten ist die CD der Woche: "The capitalist Blues" von Leyla McCalla

Moderiert von Patrick Batarilo

  1. Dancing like this Hajk CD: Drama
  2. How To Stop Time Matt Haig Andy Burrows CD: Reasons To Stay Alive
  3. Train Neyla Pekarek CD: Rattlesnake
  4. Richtung Süden Schmidbauer Pollina Kälberer CD: Süden 2
  5. Lavi vye neg Leyla McCalla CD: The Capitalist Blues
  6. Oh my love Leyla McCalla CD: The Capitalist Blues
  7. Tout de toi Les Yeux D'la Tête CD: Murcielago
  8. Conversation Lucy Rose CD: Conversation
  9. I'm movin' up San2 & His Soul Patrol CD: The rescue
  10. Angry daughter Katie Doherty & The Navigators CD: And then
