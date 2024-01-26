Hajk, Schmidbauer/Pollina/Kälberer, Neyla Pekarak

Hier stellen wir aktuelle CDs von Singer-Songwritern, Jazz- und Weltmusikern mit Hintergrundinformationen vor. Darin enthalten ist die CD der Woche: "The capitalist Blues" von Leyla McCalla
Moderiert von Patrick Batarilo
Musiktitel:
- Dancing like this Hajk CD: Drama
- How To Stop Time Matt Haig Andy Burrows CD: Reasons To Stay Alive
- Train Neyla Pekarek CD: Rattlesnake
- Richtung Süden Schmidbauer Pollina Kälberer CD: Süden 2
- Lavi vye neg Leyla McCalla CD: The Capitalist Blues
- Oh my love Leyla McCalla CD: The Capitalist Blues
- Tout de toi Les Yeux D'la Tête CD: Murcielago
- Conversation Lucy Rose CD: Conversation
- I'm movin' up San2 & His Soul Patrol CD: The rescue
- Angry daughter Katie Doherty & The Navigators CD: And then