A last goodbye – Rückblick auf verstorbene Musiker*innen 2022

Die Liste der verstorbenen Musiker*innen ist auch in diesem Jahr wieder viel zu lang geworden. Gerade deshalb schauen wir noch einmal zurück auf das Leben und Werk von einigen ausgewählten Künstler*innen. Unter Ihnen etwa Christine McVie, Jerry Lee-Lewis, Rolf Kühn und Olivia Newton-John.

Olivia Newton-John tritt im Plaza Park für das Ventura Fire Benefit Festival in Ventura, Kalifornien, auf. (Foto: IMAGO, Morgan Lieberman)
Mit der Verfilmung des Musicals „Grease“ (1978) gelang ihr der Durchbruch. Als Sandy Olsson verdrehte sie John Travolta den Kopf und sang sich zusammen mit ihm an die Spitze der Charts. Danach stand sie auf Rollschuhen im Musical „Xanadu“ (1980) und veröffentlichte ihr erfolgreichstes Album „Physical“. 1992 erkrankte Olivia Newton-John an Brustkrebs. Seither engagierte sie sich für die Krebsforschung und Früherkennung. Am 8. August ist sie im Alter von 73 Jahren gestorben. Morgan Lieberman Bild in Detailansicht öffnen
Rolf Kühn zählte zu den wenigen deutschen Jazzmusikern von Weltformat: Nach verschiedenen Orchestern und Bands wagte er 1956 den Sprung in die USA. Dort spielte er mit Benny Goodman, John Coltrane oder Chick Corea, trat gemeinsam mit den Szenegrößen auch im Fernsehen auf. Später leitete Kühn das NDR-Fernsehorchester und komponierte für Filme. Bis zuletzt stand er etwa gemeinsam mit seinem Bruder Joachim auf der Bühne. Am 18. August ist Rolf Kühn im Alter von 92 Jahren in Berlin gestorben. IMAGO / APP-Photo Bild in Detailansicht öffnen
Um ihre fünf Kinder als Witwe zu versorgen, meldete sich Elza Soares bei einem Gesangswettbewerb an, den sie auch gewann. Aus dieser Not heraus ist eine der größten Karrieren des brasilianischen Samba geworden: Als Sängerin des Jahrtausends wurde und wird Elza Soares nicht nur in ihrer Heimat gefeiert. Sie mischte Samba, Jazz, Hip-Hop und Funk und brachte mehr als 30 Alben heraus. Am 20. Januar ist sie in ihrer Heimatstadt Rio de Janeiro im Alter von 91 Jahren gestorben. Gonzales Photo/Flemming Bo Jense Bild in Detailansicht öffnen
„Rumours“ von Fleetwood Mac gehört zu den meistverkauften Alben der Musikgeschichte. Maßgeblichen Anteil am Erfolg des Albums hatte Christine McVie, die nicht nur Keyboarderin und Sängerin war, sondern auch viele Songs der Band mitgeschrieben hat. Darunter Hits wie „Don’t stop“ oder „The Chain“. Am 30. November ist Christine McVie nach kurzer Krankheit im Alter von 79 Jahren gestorben. Ron Wolfson/MediaPunch Bild in Detailansicht öffnen
Er war der letzte noch lebende Musiker einer Generation, die den Rock’n’Roll und damit die Popmusik bis heute geprägt hat. Nach Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry und Little Richard ist nun auch der „Killer“, wie er sich selbst nannte, von uns gegangen. Seine Hits wie „Great Balls Of Fire“ oder „Whole Lot Of Shakin‘ Going On” bleiben ebenso in Erinnerung wie seine unvergleichliche Art Klavier zu spielen. Am 28. Oktober ist Jerry Lee-Lewis im Alter von 87 Jahren gestorben. KarenxFocht Bild in Detailansicht öffnen
Mit dem Sound seiner Bands Tangerine Dream und Ash Ra Tempel, aber vor allem mit seinen Solo-Werken bereitete er den Weg für Genres wie Techno, Ambient oder Drum’n‘Bass. Zurecht wurde Klaus Schulze oft als „Godfather of Techno“ bezeichnet: Synthesizer, elektronische Instrumente, das Tüfteln und Entdecken neuer Klänge – das war seine Leidenschaft. Am 26. April ist der Pionier der Elektronischen Musik im Alter von 74 Jahren gestorben. IMAGO / Eastnews Bild in Detailansicht öffnen

Musiktitel

You're the one that I want
Olivia Newton-John
CD: Batdance - Movie dance hits (Soundtrack)

Flip-flop
Rolf Kühne & Ed Motta
CD: Spotlights

Shoo‐B‐Doop and Cop Him
Betty Davis
CD: They Say I'm Different

Saltei de banda
Elza Soares
CD: Elza Pede Passagem

Don't stop
Fleetwood Mac
CD: Summer in the USA

Columbo
Wanda
CD: Niente

Sleigh ride
The Ronettes
CD: Joy - Music from the motion picture

Lay me down
Loretta Lynn feat. Willie Nelson
CD: Full circle

Ghost town
The Specials
CD: The collection

Reach out, I'll be there
The Four Tops
CD: Motown Magic - The Ultimate Hits Collection

Les p'tits papiers
Régine
CD: Les p'tits papiers

A salty dog
Procol Harum
CD: Die ultimative Chartshow - Rock classics

Great balls of fire
Jerry Lee Lewis
CD: Jimmy's Hitparade

Journey through a burning brain
Tangerine Dream
CD: Book of dreams - The pink years 1970 - 1973 - The blue years

