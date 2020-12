Due to popular request, we bring you the first video of our “Edward Hopper” exhibition together with our curator Ulf Küster. ⠀ ⠀ We actually started production a while back and it seems ironic that now the museum is closed and we must practice “social distancing” Hopper’s work has become more topical than ever- but can’t be seen any longer. Many of you as well as the papers have already commented on it. So we’re very happy to be able to show you at least a digital glimpse of Hopper’s world and our exhibition.⠀ ⠀ #FondationBeyeler #BeyelerHopper #EdwardHopper #MuseumFromHome #MuseenBasel #lovebasel #Baselmuseums"