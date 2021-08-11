SWR SWR2 Kunst & Ausstellung Videokunst von Anri Sala im Kunsthaus Bregenz STAND 16.7.2021, 8:27 Uhr auf Whatsapp teilen auf Facebook teilen auf Twitter teilen per Mail teilen If and Only If, 2018 - Installationsansicht 1. Obergeschoss Kunsthaus Bregenz - Courtesy of the artist, Galerie Chantal Crousel, Paris, und Marian Goodman Gallery Pressestelle Markus Tretter, © Anri Sala, Bildrecht Wien, 2021, Kunsthaus Bregenz If and Only If, 2018 - Einkanal-HD-Video und separate 4.0 Surround-Sound-Installation, Farbe 9:47 Min. - Courtesy of the artist, Marian Goodman Gallery, New York / Paris / London, und Galerie Chantal Crousel, Pressestelle Anri Sala Day Still Night Again, 2021 - Installationsansicht 2. Obergeschoss Kunsthaus Bregenz - Courtesy of the artist Pressestelle Markus Tretter, © Anri Sala, Bildrecht Wien, 2021, Kunsthaus Bregenz Time No Longer, 2021 - Installationsansicht 3. Obergeschoss Kunsthaus Bregenz - Courtesy of the artist und Marian Goodman Gallery Pressestelle Markus Tretter, © Anri Sala, Bildrecht Wien, 2021, Kunsthaus Bregenz Anri Sala Pressestelle Wolfgang Stahr Ausstellung bis zum 10. Oktober 2021