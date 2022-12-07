Jury member since 2020.

Writer, musician, radio DJ and DJ.

Thomas Meinecke is a writer (numerous novels and stories since 1986 published by Suhrkamp), musician (with his band F.S.K., founded in 1980, whose albums have been released on Daniel Richter's Buback label since 2008; since 1998 many joint electronic projects with Move D., for " Übersetzungen/Translations" they received the Karl Sczuka Prize 2008), radio DJ (own show on Bayerischer Rundfunk since 1985) and also DJ in urban night clubs (Berghain, Robert Johnson, Pudel Club, Rote Sonne, etc.). At Berlin's Theater Hebbel am Ufer, he has been running the dialogic event series "Plattenspieler" since 2007.

In the winter semester 2011/12 he held the poetics lectureship at Goethe University, Frankfurt am Main ("Ich als Text", edition suhrkamp, 2012). Numerous stays at universities in Europe and the USA. Most recently: Writer in Residence at the University of St. Andrews, Scotland, Poetics Lectureship Gender at the TU Braunschweig. 2020: Berlin Prize for Literature (with guest professorship at the FU.)