Rafael Nassif: Werk_statt_incanto

Author's production 2011-2012

Unsent at the time of the award.

Approx. 12 minutes.

The author

Rafael Nassif, born in 1984 in Brazil, studied composition from 2003 to 2008 at the Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais in Belo Horizonte, where he also worked as a composition teacher for beginners from 2007 until his graduation in 2008. From 2009 to 2012, he pursued a master's degree under Caspar Johannes Walter at the Musikhochschule Stuttgart. Additionally, he conducted free master classes for composition and orchestration in Belo Horizonte. From 2008 to 2012, he served as editor and organizer of the new music festival "eu gostaria de ouvir" there.