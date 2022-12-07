Chairman of the jury of the Karl Sczuka Award since 2020.

Visual artist

Hans-Günther Kaufmann

Olaf Nicolai (*1962, Halle/Saale) studied literature and linguistics in Leipzig, Vienna and Budapest and received his doctorate in 1992 with a thesis on the "Wiener Gruppe". In addition, he graduated from the School of Applied Arts in Schneeberg in 1988.

His artistic works and projects have been shown in numerous international solo exhibitions including: Kunsthalle Wien (2018), Taxispalais Innsbruck (2016), Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen (2016), German Pavilion, 56th Venice Biennale (2015), Musée du Louvre (2013), museum angewandte kunst, Frankfurt/ M. (2013), Kunsthalle Münster (2012), Pinakothek der Moderne Munich (2011), Kestnergesellschaft Hannover (2010), Kunstmuseum Thurgau (2009), Leonhardi Museum Dresden (2007), Kunstraum Dornbirn (2006), Kunstmuseum Thun (2004), Casino Luxembourg (2003), migros Museum für Gegenwartskunst in Zurich (2001), Watari-Um Museum Tokyo (1998). In 2015, as a contribution to the German Pavilion at the 56th Venice Biennale, Olaf Nicolai occupied the roof of the pavilion with the seven-month performative installation "Giro".

His works have been awarded, among others, the Art Prize of the City of Wolfsburg (2002) as well as fellowships at Villa Aurora/ Los Angeles (2008), IASPIS (Stockholm, 2000), PS1 (New York, 1998) or Villa Massimo (1997/98). In 2014, his design for a memorial for the persecutees of the Nazi military judiciary at the Ballhausplatz in Vienna as well as his permanent artistic interior design of the new buildings of the master houses Gropius and Moholy-Nagy at the Bauhaus Dessau were realized.

In 2017, he received the Karl Sczuka Prize for Radio Art for his contribution "In the woods there is a bird..." to DOCUMENTA 14.

In 2018 he received the Wilhelm Loth Prize of the City of Darmstadt. Since 2011, Olaf Nicolai has been Professor of Sculpture and Basic Principles of Three-Dimensional Design at the Academy of Fine Arts in Munich.

Currently, Olaf Nicolai lives and works in Berlin.