Jury member since 2010.

Literature scholar.

Michael Grote SWR Peter A. Schmidt

Michael Grote was born in 1966 in Langenhagen near Hanover, studied German and History at the University of Bielefeld from 1988-1997. He was a research assistant in the supra-regional cultural project "Poetic Landscape" at the Literaturbüro Ostwestfalen-Lippe from 1998-2000, project manager and board member in the AMMMa AG (Academy for Media Education, Media Didactics and Multimedia) from 2000-2002, and DAAD lecturer at the German Studies Institute of the University of Bergen, Norway from 2002-2007.

Since 2007 he has worked as a university lecturer at the Department of Foreign Languages at the University of Bergen and at the Department of Foreign Languages and Translation at the University of Agder. In 2008 he received his PhD from the University of Bergen with the dissertation "Retreats. Experiments. On the Acoustic Literature of Carlfriedrich Claus," which was published by Aisthesis-Verlag in Bielefeld in 2009.

He lives in the Norwegian coastal town of Klokkarvik. As a participant in various international research projects, he has lectured and published on literary studies, including the literature of Carlfriedrich Claus, Oskar Pastior, Oswald Wiener, and Dieter Roth. His research interests include experimental literature of the 20th century, the history and theory of autobiographical modes of writing in modernity, and media-aesthetic problems in literary studies. Together with Beatrice Sandberg he edited the volume: Autobiographical Writing in contemporary German-language literature. Vol. 3: Developments, Contexts, Boundaries (2009).