Klaus Ramm

Prof. em. for Literary Studies

Born in Hamburg-Altona in 1939, studied German language and literature, philosophy and psychology and wrote his doctoral thesis on Kafka. Subsequently worked in publishing, radio and television and at the university. Professor of Literature at the University of Bielefeld until 2003, has lived in Hamburg since then.

Co-founder of the Bielefeld Colloquium Neue Poesie, founding member of the Freie Akademie der Künste Leipzig and jury member of the Karl Sczuka Prize 1977-2009, jury chairman 1999-2007. In his capacity as a publisher, Ramm was awarded the ZEIT Prize for Small Publishers in 1985.

Numerous radio broadcasts, television reports and publications on radio drama, 20th century literature and the book market. Co-editor of the book series Frühe Texte der Moderne.