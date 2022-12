The independent jury of the Karl Sczuka Prize meets in Baden-Baden in June for a listening marathon. About 100 works will then be listened to and discussed in random order.

The current jury of the Karl Sczuka Prize is chaired by Olaf Nicolai. Other members are Inke Arms, Julia Cloot, Michael Grote, Thomas Meinecke.

Head of the Karl Sczuka Prize Office: Iris Drögekamp.