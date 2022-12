In 2020 and 2021, the Karl Sczuka Prize jury was chaired by Olaf Nicolai. Other members were Julia Cloot, Michael Grote, Thomas Meinecke and Julia Mihály.

To advise the jury without voting rights, 2021 Iris Drögekamp and 2020 Ekkehard Skoruppa attended the meetings on behalf of the Karl Sczuka Prize Office.