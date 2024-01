From 2010 to 2018 the Karl Sczuka Prize jury was chaired by Christina Weiss.

Other members were Michael Grote, Marcel Beyer, Helmut Oehring and Margarete Zander.

In 2013, Marcel Meyer resigned and the jury consisted of only 4 members.

To advise the jury without voting rights, 2015-2018 Ekkehard Skoruppa and 2010-2014 Burkhard Schlichting attended the meetings on behalf of the Karl Sczuka Prize Office.