From 2003 to 2007 the Karl Sczuka Prize jury was chaired by Klaus Ramm.

Other members were Marcel Beyer, Frank Kaspar, Monika Lichtenfeld and Johann-Georg Schaarschmidt.

To advise the jury without voting rights, 2003-2006 Hans Burkhard Schlichting and 2007 Ekkehard Skoruppa attended the meetings on behalf of the Karl Sczuka Prize Office.