From 1996 to 2002, the jury for the Karl Sczuka Prize consisted of Christina Weiss, Monika Lichtenfeld, Klaus Ramm, Johann-Georg Schaarschmidt and Heinrich Vormweg.

1996-1998 Heinrich Vormweg was chairman of the jury, Klaus Ramm was chairman of the jury from 1999-2002.

Hermann Naber (1996-1998) and Hans Burkhard Schlichting (1999-2002) took part in the meetings of the jury without voting rights as secretaries of the Karl Sczuka Prize.