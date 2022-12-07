Member of the jury 2020-2021.

Composer, singer and performer.

Julia Mihály Marc Behrens

Julia Mihály operates at the intersections of new music, performance art and electroacoustic music. Standing in the tradition of technology-based performance, she uses live electronic sound synthesis processes as a means of staging. She deals with socio-political themes of current everyday and media culture and combines them aesthetically with influences from pop culture, trash and anti-art.

Julia Mihály has performed at various international festivals and concert series for new music such as Heroines of Sound Festival Berlin, Suntory Hall Tokyo, La Biennale Musica di Venezia, Ruhrtriennale, KunstFestSpiele Herrenhausen, Künstlerhaus Mousonturm Frankfurt, Hellerau - European Center for the Arts, SPOR Festival Arhus , Zeitkunst Festival Rio de Janeiro, Opera Festival of the Bavarian State Opera, NTU CCA Centre for Contemporary Arts Singapore, TEMPO REALE Florence.

In 2019, Julia Mihály was a scholarship holder of the Ernst von Siemens Music Foundation's scholarship program "Progetto Positano", within the framework of which a new composition for Ensemble Mosaik was created. In 2019, Ensemble Resonanz and Ensemble hand werk also performed new compositions by her. For 2018, she received composition commissions from Deutschlandfunk, the Bavarian Academy of Fine Arts, and the Kulturfonds Frankfurt RheinMain, among others.

Her compositions have been broadcast on Südwestrundfunk (SWR2), Bayerischer Rundfunk (BR Klassik), Hessischer Rundfunk (hr2 Kultur), Westdeutscher Rundfunk (WDR3) and Deutschlandfunk. Julia Mihály teaches the subject "Composition and Technology" at the HfMDK Frankfurt. At the International Summer Courses for New Music Darmstadt she was invited as a lecturer in 2018 (workshop "Voice Electrification" - composing for voice and live electronics).

Julia Mihály lives in Frankfurt am Main.