After receiving her doctorate in 1999 in Berlin, the music and literature scholar Julia Cloot was first head dramaturge at the Theater Görlitz, then was a foundation referee in Hanover. From 2005-2013, the curator, author and university lecturer headed the Institute for Contemporary Music at the Hochschule für Musik und Darstellende Kunst in Frankfurt am Main, and from 2006-2013 she was responsible for the off-program of the Donaueschinger Musiktage. Since 2011 she has been president of the German Society for New Music, and since 2016 she has been a board member of the German Federal Music Fund. Since October 2013, she has been a curator and deputy managing director at the Kulturfonds Frankfurt RheinMain. Publications, lectures and workshops about (art) aesthetics and poetics around 1800, opera/new music theater, libretto, song, music and other arts, concert formats, performance, new music and its institutional history.
Jury member since 2019.
Curator, author and university lecturer.