Chairman of the jury in 1980, 1981, 1983, 2008. Member of the jury 1985-2007.

Opera Director

Johann-Georg Schaarschmidt Ulrich Zaiser

Born in Hamburg in 1932. Studied conducting in Freiburg and Darmstadt. Between 1960-70 assistant director and stage manager at the Staatstheater Darmstadt, the Deutsche Oper Berlin and the Bayreuth and Salzburg Festivals.

1970-74 Professor of Dramatic Education at the State University of Music and Performing Arts, Hamburg. 1974-96 Head of the Opera School at the State University of Music, Freiburg. 1980-96 Head of the music academy, Freiburg.

Numerous opera productions, among others in Freiburg, Basel, Berlin and Tokyo. Chairman and member of the jury of the Karl Sczuka Prize from 1980 to 2008.