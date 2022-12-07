Head of the Karl Szuka Prize Office since 2021.

Iris Drögekamp Ralf Pleßmann

Born in 1967 in Hagen/Westphalia, studied in Hamburg and lives as a radio director in Baden-Baden. Since 2007, she has also held teaching positions for radio drama and digital media and sound at the HfG Karlsruhe, the Hochschule Darmstadt, the Hochschule der Medien Stuttgart, the Hochschule für Musik und Darstellende Kunst Stuttgart and the Muthesius Kunsthochschule Kiel.

She has received several awards for her numerous radio productions: German Audiobook Prize (2006), Zons Radio Play Prize (2007), RIAS Radio Prize (2008), European CIVIS Radio Prize and German-French Journalism Prize (2012), Karl Sczuka Prize (2013).