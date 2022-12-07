  1. SWR
  2. SWR2
  3. Hörspiel
  4. Karl-Sczuka-Preis

Karl Sczuka Grant Prize 2022

Ira Hadžić: Heimatgefühle

STAND

Audio herunterladen (29,7 MB | MP3)

Seven voices speak the same text. Each has a different accent. From the sonic differences, artist Ira Hadžić composes an audio piece about the boundaries of language and their dissolution.

“Here stands a reference-free word that longs for fulfillment.” This word is written in a text by Ira Hadžić. With its help, the artist explores what language means when it loses its meaning. Seven performers speak Hadžić’s text – in chorus, in turns and alone. Their voices are shaped by different lives and accents. In a collective act of speaking, they attempt to reach a space of experience beyond language. “There our home will find a home.”

Heimatgefühle is part of a series of works by Ira Hadžić around language compositions.

With: Maria de Faria, Hikaru Inagawa, Maco, Francesco Mancori, Carol McGuigan, Marco Montiel-Soto and Ira Hadžić.
Production: Deutschlandfunk Kultur 2021
Length: 31’15

Ira Hadžić

was born in Sarajevo and studied cultural anthropology. She lives in Berlin as an artist and author. In the field of tension between literature and (sound) art, she explores themes such as consciousness, perception, and introspection of linguistic expression.

Karl-Sczuka-Preisträger*innen 2022 in Donaueschingen (Foto: SWR, Ralf Brunner)

Overview Karl Sczuka Prize 2022

Overview of the award winners and award works 2022

Karl-Sczuka-Preisträger 2022: Jan Jelinek (Foto: Pressestelle, Frank Schemmann)

Karl Sczuka Prize 2022 Jan Jelinek: Überwachung – in drei Episoden

Three historical monitoring/warning systems are presented. They are characterized by the architecture of their location or formed in turn an architecture optimized for their function.

Licht-Installation mit Scheinwerfern (Foto: SWR, Nico Wefers)

Karl Sczuka Research Scholarship 2022 RHO & Γλώσσα (Glossa): CHOLERA – I THOUGHT I SHOULD NEVER SPEAK AGAIN

Interplays of outside and inside – of physical, architectural and sonic spaces – characterize the audio piece CHOLERA – I THOUGHT I SHOULD NEVER SPEAK AGAIN (2021).

Karl-Sczuka-Preis des Südwestrundfunks für Hörspiel als Radiokunst (Foto: SWR, Jutta Haderer)

Karl-Sczuka-Preis Hörspiel als Radiokunst

Der Karl-Sczuka-Preis für Hörspiel als Radiokunst 2022 geht an Jan Jelinek für sein Hörstück "Überwachung – in drei Episoden".

Mitglieder der Karl-Sczuka-Preis Jury 2022 in Donaueschingen (Foto: SWR, Astrid Karger)

Karl Szuka Prize The Jury of 2022

The independent jury of the Karl Sczuka Prize is chaired by Olaf Nicolai.

Tisch mit zwei Aktenordnern und drei Lausprechern im Hintergrund (Foto: SWR, Frank Halbig)

Karl Scuka Prize Archive of prize winners since 1955

Archive of prize winners and award works since 1955

STAND
AUTOR/IN
SWR