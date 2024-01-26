Head of the Karl Szuka Prize Office 1965-1998.

Hermann Naber SWR

Hermann Naber, born in 1933 in Ochtrup/Westphalia, studied German, English, journalism and philosophy, worked as a journalist, then as a radio play dramaturge at Hessischer Rundfunk, was head of the radio play department at Südwestfunk from 1965-1998 and secretary of the Karl Sczuka Prize until 1998.

Member of the Berlin Academy of the Arts and the German Academy of Performing Arts. 2005 German Audio Book Award in the Entertainment category. Numerous productions, radio play adaptations, features, translations and contributions to radio history.