Heinrich Vormweg, born in Geisweid near Siegen in 1928 and died in Cologne in 2004, studied German, philosophy and psychology in Bonn from 1948-1955, wrote his doctorate on Christoph Martin Wieland, started as a dramaturge at the Contra-Kreis-Theater in Bonn, became an editor and then head of the feuilleton section of the Deutsche Zeitung.
From 1963 he worked in Cologne as a freelance critic and publicist for various newspapers and radio stations. 1969-2002 juror for the Karl Sczuka Prize for Radio Drama as Radio Art; 1985-1998 jury chairman. 1975-1998 juror of the SWF best list. Numerous reviews and radio broadcasts, several volumes of essays on contemporary literature as well as biographies on Heinrich Böll (2000), Günter Grass (1986/2002) and Peter Weiss (1981).