Hans Burkhard Schlichting was born in Lage/Lippe in 1949, studied German language and literature, history, art history and philosophy in Bonn and Frankfurt/Main, worked on research projects after his state exams (1974/76), was a freelance radio author and dramaturge at Suhrkamp Theaterverlag. 1981-2010 Head dramaturge of radio drama at SWF and SWR, since 1999 also secretary of the Karl Sczuka Prize and member of the Ars Acustica Group of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) in Geneva, 2004-2008 as ARD representative. 2002-2004 lecturer for radiophonic media art at the Karlsruhe University of Arts and Design. Since 2001 Chairman of the Advisory Board of the Hugo Ball Society and co-editor of the Hugo Ball edition. Elected member of the German Academy of Performing Arts since 2008. Numerous lectures, radio broadcasts, essays and research contributions on modern literature, radio plays and media art.

Book editions: Die Phantasien des Grandville (1976), Hugo Ball: Der Künstler und die Zeitkrankheit. Ausgewählte Schriften (1984/1988), Akustische Spielformen (2000/2005), Hugo Ball: Michael Bakunin. Ein Brevier (2010).