  1. SWR
  2. SWR2
  3. Hörspiel
  4. Karl-Sczuka-Preis

Karl Sczuka Research Scholarship 2021

Hannes Seidl: Befreit die Maschinen!

STAND

Audio herunterladen (43,5 MB | MP3)

Karl Sczuka Research Scholarship in collaboration with the Goethe-Institut.

The promise has for a very long time been that machines will free us from idle labor. They are supposed to take the slaving away from us so that we can turn our attention to the beautiful, pleasant and sublime things.

And music machines have long carried with them the promise that they would enable everyone to make music. Any music that can be conceived and dreamed should be able to be sounded. But neither are people working less today, nor has the fascination with true virtuosity disappeared. On the contrary, the possibility of a world in which the apparatuses provide us with basic needs seems almost a naive dream today.

Hanna Hartman und Hannes Seidl in Donaueschingen (Foto: SWR, Ralf Brunner)

Overview Karl Sczuka Prize 2021

Overview of the award winners and award works 2021

Karl-Sczuka-Preisträgerin 2021: Hanna Hartman (Foto: Hanna Hartman)

Karl Sczuka Price 2021 Hanna Hartman: Fog Factory

In her 2021 Karl-Sczuka-Prize winning piece Fog Factory, Hanna Hartman isn't telling a story. She doesn't ask us to seek out meaning. She simply wants us to listen closely.

Die Jury des Karl-Sczuka-Preises mit Julia Mihály, Julia Cloot, Olaf Nicolai (Vorsitz), Thomas Meinecke, Iris Drögekamp (Leitung des Karl-Sczuka-Preis Sekretariats) und Michael Grote (Foto: SWR, Ralf Brunner)

Karl Szuka Prize The Jury of 2020-2021

The independent jury of the Karl Sczuka Prize 2020-2021 was chaired by Olaf Nicolai.

Tisch mit zwei Aktenordnern und drei Lausprechern im Hintergrund (Foto: SWR, Frank Halbig)

Karl Scuka Prize Archive of prize winners since 1955

Archive of prize winners and award works since 1955

STAND
AUTOR/IN
SWR