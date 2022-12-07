Hannes Seidl: Befreit die Maschinen!

Karl Sczuka Research Scholarship in collaboration with the Goethe-Institut.

The promise has for a very long time been that machines will free us from idle labor. They are supposed to take the slaving away from us so that we can turn our attention to the beautiful, pleasant and sublime things.

And music machines have long carried with them the promise that they would enable everyone to make music. Any music that can be conceived and dreamed should be able to be sounded. But neither are people working less today, nor has the fascination with true virtuosity disappeared. On the contrary, the possibility of a world in which the apparatuses provide us with basic needs seems almost a naive dream today.