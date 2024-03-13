Hanna Hartman: Att fälla grova träd är förknippat med risker

Att fälla grova träd är förknippat med risker. Das Fällen hoher Bäume ist mit Risiken verbunden. The felling of tall trees entails danger. Das Fällen hoher Bäume ist mit Risiken verbunden. The felling of tall trees entails danger. The felling of tall trees entails danger. Att fälla grova träd är förknippat med risker. Att fälla grova träd är förknippat med risker. Att fälla grova träd är förknippat med risker. Das Fällen hoher Bäume ist mit Risiken verbunden. The felling of tall trees entails danger. Das Fällen hoher Bäume ist mit Risiken verbunden.

Composition and Realization: Hanna Hartman

Editing: Mats Lindström/ Erik Mikael Karlsson

Production: EMS/ Svenska Rikskonserter 2004

Premiere: Fylkingen Stockholm, December 8, 2004

Broadcast: Sveriges Radio, December 8, 2004

Duration: 9 minutes

"Att fälla grova träd är förknippat med risker" was commissioned by Svenska Rikskonserter for the 40th anniversary of EMS.

Jury Statement

"Hanna Hartman's highly concentrated sound composition is determined by the two motifs suggested in the title, of felling and falling. Through the magnifying glass-like presentation of the material, the sounds lose their straightforward identifiability; they become ambiguous, beginning to shimmer and unfold a musical life of their own, detached from their semantics. The piece gains its coherence from an extremely economical structuring: the aperiodic sequences are juxtaposed with precisely observed pauses in sharp cuts. An immersive, physically challenging sonic experience that constantly tests one's own auditory perception and whose clarity remains unsettling."

In 2005, the jury for the Karl Sczuka Prize was chaired by Klaus Ramm. Other members included Marcel Beyer, Frank Kaspar, Monika Lichtenfeld, and Johann-Georg Schaarschmidt.

The author

Born in 1961 in Uppsala, Sweden, she studied Theater and Literature from 1982 to 1988 at Stockholm University, and from 1989 to 1991 at the Dramatic Institute in Stockholm. In 1992, she studied at EMS (Electroacoustic Music in Sweden) in Stockholm.

Since 1991, she has been a freelance contributor to Swedish, Danish, and German radio. From 1996 to 1997, she worked as a dramaturge in the radio drama department of Swedish Radio. In 1997, she received further training in interactive media at the Dramatic Institute and in 1998 at EMS in Stockholm. With her own studio, she moved to Copenhagen in 1998 and to Berlin in 2000.

Awards and honors:

- 2005 Karl Sczuka Prize

- 2005 Scholarship from the Society of Swedish Composers

- 2004 Författarförbundets Radiopris

- 2004 Künstlerhaus Lukas, Ahrenshoop

- 2003 Composer in Residence at the Visby International Center for Composer (VICC)

- 2002/2003 Grants from "The Arts Grants Committee," Sweden

- 2001 EMS Prize (honorable mention)

- 2000 Karl Sczuka Advancement Award

- 1998 Prix Europa

Selected works:

- "Att fälla grova träd är förnippat med risker" (EMS/Svenska Rikskonserter, 2004)

- "Longitude 013° 26' E" (Sveriges Radio, 2004)

- "Cratere" (DeutschlandRadio Berlin, 2003)

- "Färjesånger/Ferrysongs" (Sveriges Radio, 2002)

- "Die Schrauben, die die Welt zusammenhalten" (SFB, 2001; EMS Prize, 2001, honorable mention)

- "Cikoria" (DeutschlandRadio Berlin, 2000; Karl Sczuka Advancement Award, 2000)

- "The Voice of Closed Eyes" (for 8 speakers, Kryptonale Berlin, 1999)

- "Nattvak/WinterPassage" (Fylkingen, Stockholm, 1998)

- "Are you going up these hills?" (Danmarks Radio 'Lydmuren', 1997)