Frank Kaspar

Member of the Karl Sczuka Prize Jury 2003-2008.

Cultural journalist and media critic.

Born in Essen in 1969, he lives in Berlin as a freelance cultural journalist and media critic. He studied German language and literature, art history and modern history and has been writing radio and television reviews for the FAZ, Theater heute and epd-medien, among others, since 1999. In lectures and workshops he deals with the aesthetics of radio plays and radio features. Since 2004 he has been producing his own radio works (features, essays and portraits) for various ARD stations and Deutschlandradio.

Jury activities: Audioplay of the Month / Audioplay of the Year (Akademie der Darstellenden Künste, Frankfurt, 2001 and 2005), Hörspielpreis der Kriegsblinden and Karl Sczuka Prize (both since 2003).