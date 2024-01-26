Head of the Karl Szuka Prize Office 2015-2020.

Ekkehard Skoruppa SWR Frank Halbig

Ekkehard Skoruppa, born in 1956, studied German and philosophy in Cologne and Vienna. Until 1988 freelance critic for the Kölner Stadtanzeiger, epd and others. 1988 to 1998 radio dramaturge at SDR. From 1998 to 2002 head of the "SWR2 Program Management" department. Since 2003, head of the "Artistic Word" department with the editorial departments for radio plays, literature and features, entertainment and features, children's programs and jungle at Südwestrundfunk in Baden-Baden.

For many years he has also been the discussion leader of the "Literatur Atelier" of the SK Foundation, Cologne. Prizes: Kurt Magnus Prize of the ARD, Prix Italia 1998 for the Internet memorial "Zeitenwende".